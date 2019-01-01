Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S91026:Accelerating Big Data & HPC Workloads on the Cloud (Presented by Oracle)

Karan Batta(Oracle Cloud Infrastructure),Taylor Newill(Oracle Cloud Infrastructure)

Migrating and building solutions in the cloud is challenging, expensive and not nearly as performant. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) has been working with NVIDIA on giving you the on-premises performance you need with the cloud benefits and flexibility you expect. In this session we'll discuss how you can take big data and analytics workloads, database workloads, or traditional enterprise HPC workloads that require multiple components along with a portfolio of accelerated hardware and not only migrate them to the cloud, but run them successfully. We'll discuss solution architectures, showcase demos, benchmarks and take you through the cloud migration journey. We'll detail the latest instances that OCI provides, along with cloud-scale services.

