GTC Silicon Valley-2019: NVIDIA Optical Flow SDK in Turing GPUs

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S91024:NVIDIA Optical Flow SDK in Turing GPUs

Abhijit Patait(NVIDIA)

NVIDIA's Turing GPUs contain a brand new hardware accelerator for optical flow. This hardware accelerator, which is independent of CUDA cores, calculates optical flow vectors between a given frame pair at very high accuracy and high performance. This session provides a brief overview of the optical flow functionality and SDK, which was recently released by NVIDIA. We will provide a technical overview of the optical flow engine capabilities, performance and quality benchmarks and results of typical end-to-end use-cases.

View the slides (pdf)