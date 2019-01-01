Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S91022:Text-to-Speech: Overview of the Latest Research using Tacotron2 and Waveglow with Tensor Core performance

Ryan Prenger(NVIDIA),Rafael Valle(NVIDIA),Yang Zhang(NVIDIA)

Learn about the latest research on improvements to text-to-speech models and workflows using Tacotron2 and Waveglow produced by NVIDIA's applied deep learning research team. In partnership with our deep learning algorithm development team, learn more about how Tensor Cores have made fast mixed-precision training and faster than real-time inference performance available. We'll also be showing a demo, reviewing accuracy, and performance metrics through the open source implementation available on GitHub.

View the slides (pdf)