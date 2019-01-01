Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S91019:Accelerate, Scale, and Operationalize Data Pipelines (Presented by Cisco)

Debo Dutta(Cisco),Han Yang(Cisco)

Are you doing data science at scale? Do you need a cluster of GPUs to help accelerate machine learning training and inferencing? Does your data pipeline extend beyond the walls of the data center to remote office, retail stores, or IoT sensors? We'll discuss how Cisco infrastructure can support data pipelines that extend from ends of the earth, to the data center, and even to the cloud with technologies such as NGC on Red Hat OpenShift, NGC on Hortonworks, and Kubeflow. Learn how infrastructure performance, scale, and flexibility can help accelerate, scale, and operationalize your data pipeline.

View the slides (pdf)