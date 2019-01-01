Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S91017:Microsoft Azure: GPUs for Visualization, AI and HPC (Presented by Microsoft)

Ian Finder(Microsoft)

We'll discuss how Microsoft and NVIDIA have partnered to bring a broad portfolio of GPU products to Azure to support the demands of the most bleeding-edge customers. Our talk will cover how Azuer's industry-leading accelerator technology, delivered in multiple formats, puts demanding applications in an environment in which needed resources available on demand. From high performance networking and storage, to AI-aware cluster management and job orchestration tools, Azure takes the work out of running high-performance workloads.