GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S91015:Fireside Chat: Driving AI Innovation During Business Transformation

Richard Karlgaard(Forbes),Debra King(DuPont Agriculture)

Innovation is critical to every enterprise, but rarely convenient. We'll explore how business leaders approach the dual responsibility of building business growth and efficiencies through AI innovation while navigating the change cycles that every enterprise experiences.

