GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S91013:Design GPU Servers for Diverse Scenarios, Hyperscalers, OCP, and Edge Computing (Presented by Inspur)

Alan Chang(Inspur)

Learn how to design GPU-Based systems for different application scenarios. We'll explain how to design data centers for different scales, application scenarios, and standards for enterprises and hyperscalers. We'll cover AI training and inference applications and edge computing for OCP and ODCC standard data centers. We'll discuss the challenges involved and share our experience designing a GPU platform for data centers. We'll also explore problems attendees are facing and see how we can work together to solve them.