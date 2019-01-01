Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S91007:Deep Learning Hardware Architectures with Deep Thinking (Presented by QCT)

James Jau(QCT),Michael Quan(QCT)

Advancements in the field of artificial intelligence, particularly in the area of deep learning, have facilitated training and inferencing to bring new applications to every aspect of our lives. This session is designed to bridge the gap by identifying what is required to apply AI to a range of new types of workloads.

