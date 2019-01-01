GTC Silicon Valley-2019: How the U.S. Congress Views AI

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S91006:How the U.S. Congress Views AI

Ned Finkle(NVIDIA),Jerry McNerney(California's 9th District)

A fireside chat with U.S. Rep. Jerry McNerney (D-Calif.), co-chair of the congressional AI caucus, and Ned Finkle, VP of Govt. Affairs, NVIDIA. Artificial Intelligence has become a front-and-center issue for policymakers. Legislative proposals to encourage AI development and head off possible harms are gaining traction, and the Administration is working to build a national strategy. This fireside chat will give enterprises and researchers a first-hand look at how key Members of Congress are approaching AI, as well as what policies they're advocating for and expect.