GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S91001:Smart, Active Analytical Applications: The Shift From Passive to Active Analytics (Presented by Kinetica)

Irina Farooq(Kinetica)

Global enterprises need to compress analysis time frames to update the business in real-time, a process called active analytics. We will discuss and demo how to bring together the key elements of an active analytics architecture, including historical, streaming, and graph analytics, location intelligence, and machine learning for predictive analytics.