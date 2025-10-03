NVIDIA GTC Washington, D.C.
Golden Ticket Developer Contest

Entries for the NVIDIA GTC Washington, D.C. Golden Ticket contest are now closed. Winners will be announced on @NVIDIAGTC X and LinkedIn channels on or around October 3, 2025. Thank you for entering.

Discover How to Grow Your Technical Expertise at GTC

Learn in 70+ Sessions

Learn from the experts who created the technologies you rely on in our technical talks. Hear AI luminaries share their experiences and future predictions during the expert panels in Washington, D.C.

Build Your Skills and Get Certified

Immerse yourself in next-generation NVIDIA technology and tools by registering for a full-day, hands-on technical workshop hosted by the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute (DLI). These workshops dive deep into the tools and skills you need to succeed. Plus, you'll earn a certificate of competency upon completion. Spots are limited, so sign up early.

NVIDIA GTC Washington, D.C. Keynote

Don’t miss NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang’s keynote, live from Walter E. Washington Convention Center on October 28, 2025, 10:30 a.m. EDT. A Conference pass is required to attend in person. Or add it to your calendar to join the livestream.

