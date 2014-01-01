The GPU Technology Conference - For Developers
The GPU Technology Conference 2014
Now For All Developers - Compute, Graphics, Mobile, Embedded and Automotive
In San Jose, CA from March 24-27, 2013, GTC 2014
The GPU Technology Conference is the world's biggest GPU developer conference. Join us at the epicenter of computing technology and see how GPUs are accelerating impactful results.
EXPLORE-LEARN-CONNECT
GTC is where the brightest minds come together and explore how GPUs are helping solve some of the world's most complex challenges. Discover new ways to propel your work to the next level by taking advantage of everything GTC has to offer:
- 4 days of insight on GPUs and visual computing
- 500 deep-dive sessions on the latest research findings, innovative techniques, and programming methods
- Hands-on parallel programming labs
- Technical tutorials for developers
- Hundreds of academic research posters
-
Connect with thousands of your peers from 50+ countries