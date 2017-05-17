GTC Doubleheader: AI, Robotics Events Draws 300 Teen Technologists

Hundreds of Ph.D.s prowled the hallways of the eighth annual GPU Technology Conference in San Jose last week to catch up on the latest developments in AI. Also in attendance were hundreds of teens, getting their first taste of what AI can offer. Some 200 students, from half a dozen local middle and high schools, […]

The post GTC Doubleheader: AI, Robotics Events Draws 300 Teen Technologists appeared first on The Official NVIDIA Blog.