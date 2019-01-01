Note: Viewing this video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login in

GTC-DC 2019: AI and Machine Learning Happy Hour: Practical Advice for Buying High Performance Infrastructure (Presented by GDIT)

Jeff Phelan, GDIT

We’ll host a happy hour to promote conversation around AI and machine learning, which are fascinating topics that create both excitement and confusion. We’ll explain what data scientists care about and why data science matters to a business and its stakeholders. We’ll provide ideas for how to get the funds necessary to use today’s latest high performance infrastructure. This event is especially useful for technical, finance, project, and program managers that are curious about the benefits of AI and machine learning.