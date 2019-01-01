Note: Viewing this video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login in

GTC-DC 2019: Artificial Intelligence to Improve Citizen Services

Suzette Kent, U.S. Office of Management and Budget

We’ll show how AI is driving the growth of the American economy, enhancing economic and national security, and improving quality of life. We’ll bring together Suzette Kent, CIO of the U.S. federal government, and a panel of civilian agency leaders to discuss how AI is improving citizen services. This will include data, training, use cases, and examples of partnership between the public and private sectors. We’ll also host a Q&A.