Note: Viewing this video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login in

GTC-DC 2019: GPU-Powered Computing for Data Science with R Notebooks on Google Cloud’s AI Platform (Presented by Google)

Zain Rizvi, Google

We’ll show how to supercharge data science workflows in R with GPUs. R has a growing list of GPU packages to help with data processing and machine learning tasks. We’ll explain how to leverage Google Cloud’s AI Platform Notebooks to analyze larger datasets, expand into deep learning techniques, and experiment faster using GPUs.