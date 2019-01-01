Jane Yu, IBM Federal Systems gtc-dc 2019

We’ll explain how IBM helps federal agencies who want to develop AI and machine learning systems to facilitate their mission-critical workloads. Implementing these systems, which require accuracy and speed at scale, is technically difficult, costly, and risky. We’ll describe how an enterprise environment built on IBM Power Systems and accelerated by NVIDIA GPUs delivers the performance, analytic capabilities, and scalability necessary to overcome a range of challenges that organizations frequently encounter across the AI and machine learning workflow.