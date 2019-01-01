Kapil Bakshi, Cisco; Eric Miles, NT Concepts gtc-dc 2019

We’ll host a dialogue between Cisco’s Kapil Bakshi and NT Concepts’ Eric Miles to discuss the future of weapon system maintenance. Kapil is a distinguished solutions engineer supporting Cisco’s federal cloud and AI and machine learning practice, and Eric is the director of operations at NT Concepts. They’ll outline how the Department of Defense is challenged by mission readiness. The two will identify the real-world relationships between data, applications, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and operational resiliency. After our panel, attendees can attend our booth to engage with Cisco and NT Concepts experts to explore the potential of mission AI and machine learning.