Note: Viewing this video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login in

GTC-DC 2019: Revolutionizing Wireless Security and Threat Detection at the Edge Using Deep Learning

Tim Newman, DeepSig

We'll discuss how we designed our end-to-end AI platform, with a focus on how customer feedback influences our road map. Our platform overview will cover data, training, and deployment functionality. We’ll show how the components of the platform are linked as microservices using gRPC and Kubernetes. Use cases will show how we’re using a broad AI platform with an intuitive and user-friendly interface to improve analyst and customer performance.