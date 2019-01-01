Note: Viewing this video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login in

GTC-DC 2019: Lowering the Cost of Curiosity to Support the Mission of Government (Presented by OmniSci)

Todd Mostak, OmniSci; Venkat Krishnamurthy, OmniSci

We’ll discuss how agencies are being challenged by the massive amount of data they’re collecting from increased numbers of systems and improved sensors. The evolution of mission responsibilities is also leading to an influx of data that’s overwhelming to today’s analysts. We’ll show how to redefine the limits of scale and speed in big data analytics and lower the cost of curiosity. Leveraging the power of GPUs enables analysts to interpret large-scale sensor data, social media data, and geospatial data. This occurs in a common operating picture to improve the mission and actionable intelligence at scale.