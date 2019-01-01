Dave McDonnell, IBM; Jane Yu, IBM Federal Systems gtc-dc 2019

We’ll address the steps federal agencies need to take to implement machine learning and deep learning applications. Faster, cheaper, and more accurate AI insight is crucial in gaining strategic advantages, but data management is a consistent pain point impairing data scientists’ effectiveness. It currently takes too long to prepare, share, ingest, and manage data through the AI workflow. We’ll help agencies envision what their technology infrastructure will look like over the next decade and advise on how to move from petabytes to exabytes. We’ll also discuss strategies for federal agencies to acquire the appropriate security, governance, backup, and archiving processes for their AI journey.