Dave Vennergrund, GDIT gtc-dc 2019

We’ll discuss the data being rapidly produced by federal agencies, which is rich in content and can be used in AI, machine learning, and deep learning. Deep learning algorithms now surpass human abilities in regards to language translation, speech recognition, text understanding, and image recognition. Applying deep learning to this data can solve enduring challenges across the federal space. It’s already helping to recognize important objects in millions of hours of video, translate foreign documents, understand intelligent conversations in service centers, and provide faster, more accurate classification in program integrity.