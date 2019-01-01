Devon Yablonski, Mercury Systems gtc-dc 2019

We’ll explain how Mercury Systems is bridging the needs of the defense industry with the commercial data center processing domain. AI is prevalent in consumer industries around the world, from data centers to the edge, and international competition is migrating these capabilities into military applications. The U.S. and its allies have struggled to find industry partners to bridge the gaps. Mercury Systems packages, cools, miniaturizes, and includes safety and security in the best commercial processing hardware, and makes it compatible with the requirements of the modern defense and aerospace industries. Deployment in the harshest and most contested environments, where size, weight, and power efficiency determine mission success, necessitate these big processing resources.