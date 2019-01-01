Elyse Heob, Booz Allen Hamilton gtc-dc 2019

We’ll discuss how to provide preparation and training for first responders, laboratory workers, and other high-risk occupations, in which one misstep can mean the difference between life and death. Currently, training lacks the dimensions needed for trainees to fully understand and prepare for the job complexities at hand. With immersive training, trainees can be exposed to potentially hazardous and stressful scenarios in virtual reality so that they can experience real decision-making while facing their future environment’s emotional toll. Realistic simulations, alongside the integration of biosensor technology, can deliver immediate, actionable feedback based on trainee performance. This improves workers’ readiness to save lives, and minimizes risk.