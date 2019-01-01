Note: Viewing this video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login in

GTC-DC 2019: Planning Safety for Autonomous Vehicles

Julia Ng, NVIDIA; Dawn Fenton, Volvo Group

We’ll introduce Safety Force Field (SFF), an important safety feature in NVIDIA’s AV planning software stack that’s dedicated to collision avoidance and has mathematically-proven guarantees. SFF acts as an independent supervisor of the primary motion planning system. We’ll discuss how the real world introduces variability into the equation, and show how to apply safety concepts that enable autonomous vehicles to deal with real-world conditions and risks.