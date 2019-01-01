Note: Viewing this video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login in

GTC-DC 2019: NVIDIA GPUs in the Amazon Cloud: Best Practices for AI Designed for National Security (Presented by AWS)



We’ll discuss how cloud computing is becoming a primary infrastructure in modern society. Data centers are democratizing high-performance computing technology, especially high-performance networking capable of moving gigabytes of data in a fraction of a second. However, the current bandwidth and latency characteristics aren’t enough to support cloud data centers that provide each service continuously, deliver predictable performance, and guarantee data protection. Interconnect is an infrastructure computing platform that provides reliable, secure services for an increasing amount of data. We’ll address the emergence of IoT and 5G infrastructure, which is driving computing and storage services to outposts rather than data centers, and creating new challenges.