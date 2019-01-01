Note: Viewing this video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login in

GTC-DC 2019: Multi-Platform, Multi-Domain HADR Data Collection (Presented by Lockheed Martin)

Andrew Walsh, Lockheed Martin; Dr. May Casterline, NVIDIA

We’ll describe how a joint Lockheed Martin and NVIDIA team is using real-world assets like people, vehicles, and roads to simulate a statistically diverse series of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) earthquake scenarios at the JIFX 19-2 event. We collected a spatiotemporally synchronized dataset using a large, diverse sensor suite spanning a variety of platforms and stimulus modalities. This dataset will be used in training AI and machine learning systems.