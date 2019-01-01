Rob Hale, Lockheed Martin gtc-dc 2019

We’ll explain why performing near real-time inference on live video streams is difficult but critical for national security agencies, which require accurate information as quickly as possible. By combining the scale and agility of AWS with NVIDIA technology, agencies can build AI applications that solve tough, mission-critical problems to strengthen national security and the nation. AWS and NVIDIA have built an innovative workflow to perform inference and analytics on videos by leveraging NVIDIA DeepStream SDK; the new AWS G4 instance type; and additional AWS services. We’ll demonstrate how AWS and NVIDIA are delivering new technologies that are applicable to a wide range of mission use cases. We’ll also showcase a video inference pipeline on a live video stream in near real-time.