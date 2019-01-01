Note: Viewing this video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login in

GTC-DC 2019: Operationalizing Machine Learning: Bridging the Gap Between Data Scientists and IT (Presented by Cisco)

Ravi Mishra, Cisco

We’ll discuss how, despite attention and sizable investments, only a small set of companies have successfully brought machine learning and AI from experimental stages to production at scale. It’s critical to operationalize machine learning efficiently and effectively. By supporting many customers in deploying machine learning in their production environments, we have learned about the significant challenges enterprises face. We’ll provide recommendations on how to address these obstacles.