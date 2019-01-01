Michael Johnson, Lockheed Martin; Josh Poduska, Domino Data Lab gtc-dc 2019

We’ll hold a joint presentation with Domino Data Lab to discuss how Lockheed Martin is using deep learning in every major functional area to change how our business works. The use cases and deep learning architectures we’ll present address challenges including supply chain risk mitigation, manufacturing quality defect trend analytics, enterprise semantic search, and IIoT predictive maintenance. Domino Data Lab is also helping to streamline the development and deployment of deep learning models. We’ll present a live demo in which we train a cutting-edge deep learning model and deploy it in real time.