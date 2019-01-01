Note: Viewing this video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login in

GTC-DC 2019: Deploying AI to the Edge With 5G

Sanford Russell, NVIDIA

We’ll show how 5G will enable telephone company operators and customers to deploy AI to the edge, creating new business opportunities and models. NVIDIA will aid in the deployment of modern AI applications, particularly with 5G and IoT edge projects. We’ll discuss the cloud-native container deployment of NVIDIA’s GPU Cloud containers, enabling customers to move their AI workloads closer to their business. Several edge customer deployments in retail, manufacturing, and healthcare will be covered.