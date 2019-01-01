Note: Viewing this video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login in

GTC-DC 2019: AI-Enabled Predictive Maintenance (Presented by Lockheed Martin)

Greg Kacpryznski, Lockheed Martin

We’ll describe the technical challenges and business cases involving the sustainment of high-value equipment such as helicopters, fighter jets, and radar systems. Use cases will involve classification, natural language processing, and prediction that are all based on GPU computing. We’ll also perform software demonstrations using commercial rotorcraft and high availability disaster recovery examples.