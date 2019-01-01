GTC-DC 2019: Putting AI to Work
Ian Buck, NVIDIA
AI is transforming every industry and brings unprecedented opportunities and capabilities. What started in research and internet applications is now fueling groundbreaking innovation and is becoming widely adopted in industries. Verticalized industry platforms and an end-to-end ecosystem provide a clear path forward for large scale AI adoption and deployments.