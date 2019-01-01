gtc-dc 2019

We’ll focus on two use cases that demonstrate how Lockheed Martin is using machine learning and AI to tackle cybersecurity issues. Cybersecurity response activities have been hampered by the human-in-the-loop problem. The time required to identify, assess, and respond is dependent on some level of human interaction. Machine learning technologies and data science can help reduce this timeline. However, work remains to achieve unanimous acceptance of autonomous response. Our use cases focus on active research and development of remote access Trojan detection and cyber risk modeling. We’ll also demonstrate the current state of our research activities.