GTC-DC 2019: Overview of the Dell EMC HPC and AI Innovation Lab (Presented by Dell Technologies)

John Lockman III, Dell EMC

We’ll discuss how Dell EMC is using AI, a technology that’s revolutionizing mobility, healthcare, business, research, public safety, national security, and more. Our HPC and AI Innovation Lab is dedicated to designing solutions and staying on the leading edge of new and emerging technologies in an evolving landscape. We’ll provide an overview of current projects that demonstrate best practices for scaling out and training deep learning models. We’ll present a variety of use cases on NVIDIA GPUs and Dell EMC hardware.