GTC-DC 2019: Managing a Video Analytics Application at the Edge with Azure IoT Edge and NVIDIA DeepStream

Emmanuel Bertrand, Microsoft

We’ll discuss how cameras using the latest AI algorithms can understand the physical world and help digitize and optimize business processes. To work in real-time while staying cost-effective and protecting privacy, these advanced video analytics applications must analyze data at the edge. We’ll demonstrate how to build, deploy, and operate these applications using NVIDIA DeepStream and Azure IoT Edge on devices ranging from a Jetson Nano to a T4 server.