Note: Viewing this video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login in

GTC-DC 2019: The Workforce of the Future: Training and Encouraging the Next Generation of Developers



Advances in AI at the edge have powered technological innovation across a variety of industries and enabled the next generation of autonomous machines. Drone technology in particular has wide spread implications for applications in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, delivery and agriculture. In this session, we will explore lessons learned from the Lockheed Martin AlphaPilot Program by examining the research, development, and verification of the autonomous machines that enable these use cases. Panelists from MIT Laboratory for Information & Decision Systems, Lockheed Martin, and NVIDIA describe their challenges and latest conclusions in this rapidly-emerging family of applications.