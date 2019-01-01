Note: Viewing this video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login in

GTC-DC 2019: Creating the Next Generation of AR and VR Experiences with 5G and RTX

Mohammad Raheel Khalid, VERIZON

We’ll explore the next generation of rendering and computer vision services, which will be enabled by Verizon 5G and NVIDIA RTX. Verizon created the first edge-based computer vision and rendering services, expanding the capabilities of mobile devices. We’ll also cover strategies for edge computing and an overview of high-performance 5G services.