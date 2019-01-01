Note: Viewing this video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login in

GTC-DC 2019: AI and Cybersecurity: Opportunities and Threats to Businesses, Government, and Individuals



We’ll discuss the threat that massive data breaches and cyberattacks present to online services. AI is making both offensive and defensive tools more powerful. Our panel will explore the new capabilities made possible with AI, potential countermeasures, and the preparations being made by the administration and Congress.