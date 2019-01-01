Note: Viewing this video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login in

GTC-DC 2019: The National AI Strategy: What’s Happening, What to Expect, and How to Engage



We’ll discuss the U.S. government’s issuance of an executive order aimed at maintaining American leadership in AI. It established a select committee as part of whole-of-government plan to invest in AI; facilitate the private sector; and accelerate deployment for citizen services, waste reduction, and national security. We’ll share the most recent news on the implementation of this executive order, along with updates on the national strategy for AI and a guide to how the private sector can participate.