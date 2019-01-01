GTC-DC 2019: Toward Fast and Agile Flying Autonomous Super-Vehicles

Sertac Karaman, Massachusetts Institute of Technology gtc-dc 2019

We’ll discuss the future of drone racing, which currently features remotely-piloted drones that rapidly navigate complex environments. We’ll examine what it would take to build autonomous drones that can beat human remote pilots in drone racing. The miniaturization of high-performance computers, such as powerful embedded GPUs, should cause the development of “autonomous super-drones” that traverse complex environments faster than any human remote pilot can. We’ll explain what it’ll take to create the autonomy algorithms and build the mechanical, computing, and sensing hardware that’ll enable these drones.