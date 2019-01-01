Note: Viewing this video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login in

GTC-DC 2019: Extending Your Security Environment with RAPIDS

Bartley Richardson, NVIDIA

To counter evolving threats, current Security Operation Centers (SOCs) collect huge amounts of data from a range of sensors and endpoints. They’re responsible for triaging more data and responding to more events than past generations of SOCs. Additional sensing and collection provides more visibility into network environments, but also requires SOCs to pivot quickly across heterogeneous data sources and respond to threats while still providing a familiar interface and capability set to analysts, threat hunters, and forensic investigators. We’ll demonstrate how to seamlessly achieve fast and customizable capabilities by extending the security information and event management system with RAPIDS and RAPIDS-enabled workflows. We’ll discuss the integration of RAPIDS into the SOC environment and how it accelerates detection and response.