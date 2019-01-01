GTC-DC 2019: Deep Learning and Beyond - Video

Will Ramey, NVIDIA gtc-dc 2019

We’ll explain how deep learning and GPU-accelerated data science are delivering breakthrough results across a range of industries and application domains. Attendees will learn about the most effective neural networks for a variety of use cases, the latest GPU-accelerated workflows for data science, and powerful application development tools and libraries. We’ll cover the best practices to manage data, train models, and optimize applications for high-performance production environments.