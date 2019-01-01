Note: Viewing this video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login in

GTC-DC 2019: Leveraging AI to Improve Response to Natural Disasters

Devaki Raj, CrowdAI.com

We’ll discuss our company, CrowdAI, and how it can provide reliable data in the aftermath of a natural disaster. By coupling advanced AI techniques with satellite, aerial, and drone imagery and video, CrowdAI hopes to better analyze risk-prone areas before a natural disaster. We can then equip decision-makers with more accurate and timely data after the event occurs.