GTC-DC 2019: Highly Accurate, Deep Learning Based Solution for Toll Collection

Amir Nakib, Cyclope.ai by Vinci

We’ll discuss the challenge of toll vehicle classification and our solution. Vinci Autoroutes, the company owning the most French motorways, classifies millions of vehicles in real-time every year. Because a small delay in classification time can have major business consequences, accuracy and speed are mandatory for toll collection systems. We’ll show how Volta architecture has helped us solve this problem by predicting more than eight million transactions per day.