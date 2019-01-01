Note: Viewing this video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login in

GTC-DC 2019: Network-Aware Graph-Based Anomaly Detection on RAPIDS

Aaron Sant-Miller, Booz Allen Hamilton; Will Badart, Booz Allen Hamilton

We’ll explain how most intrusion detection systems use traditional machine learning techniques that struggle to make use of network structure. We’ll introduce a graph-based anomaly detection program that produces inferences by fully leveraging the structure of the underlying system.