GTC-DC 2019: Scaling PyData with Dask and RAPIDS at Capital One

Keegan Hines, Capital One; Mike McCarty, Capital One

Data science at scale is challenging… doing it optimally across an enterprise is even harder. In this session, we’ll discuss the challenges and potential to distribute and accelerate financial and credit data analysis to build machine learning models, and how to align an organization behind powerful open source tools to optimize value generation across a large enterprise.