GTC-DC 2019: Streamlining Engineering Processes through Deep Learning and GPU Compute
Note: Viewing this video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login in
GTC-DC 2019: Streamlining Engineering Processes through Deep Learning and GPU Compute
James Waltner, Lockheed Martin
The development of new aerospace products time consuming, in part due to the rigors of required data review. This talk will discuss how Lockheed Martin, using NVIDIA hardware and guided by Lockheed Martin’s commitment to excellence, has streamlined data review processes using Deep Learning and GPU Compute and shortened the path from data collection to actionable insight.