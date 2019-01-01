Note: Viewing this video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login in

GTC-DC 2019: Streamlining Engineering Processes through Deep Learning and GPU Compute

James Waltner, Lockheed Martin

The development of new aerospace products time consuming, in part due to the rigors of required data review. This talk will discuss how Lockheed Martin, using NVIDIA hardware and guided by Lockheed Martin’s commitment to excellence, has streamlined data review processes using Deep Learning and GPU Compute and shortened the path from data collection to actionable insight.