GTC-DC 2019: Building Automatic Modulation Recognition Wireless Systems Using Deep Learning in MATLAB

Kirthi Devleker, Mathworks
We’ll discuss how the use of AI techniques on signals is growing in popularity across a variety of applications. We’ll explore how deep learning techniques in MATLAB can be used to build a predictive model that automatically recognizes the modulation type of a wireless signal. We’ll cover several workflows for building such a model and focus on how MATLAB’s capabilities can address the challenges involved at every stage of building smart wireless systems, from signal acquisition to model deployment.

