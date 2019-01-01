Kirthi Devleker, Mathworks gtc-dc 2019

We’ll discuss how the use of AI techniques on signals is growing in popularity across a variety of applications. We’ll explore how deep learning techniques in MATLAB can be used to build a predictive model that automatically recognizes the modulation type of a wireless signal. We’ll cover several workflows for building such a model and focus on how MATLAB’s capabilities can address the challenges involved at every stage of building smart wireless systems, from signal acquisition to model deployment.